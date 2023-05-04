Bluebell Festival at Halle Wood a hit with expats (VIDEO)

Catching up

"Last weekend, the last weekend of the Bluebell Festival, we definitely caught up," says Boonen. "The weather was very nice and that lead to a huge crowd in Halle Wood. It seemed like everyone had postponed their visit until then."

It was a tough weekend for the volunteers of Halle Wood, "because the more people there are, the more often they break the rules," he adds. "For example, we have to remind visitors to stay out of the flower beds, to keep their dogs on a leash and not to pick blooms."

"Due to the later flowering, we decided to keep special measures in Halle Wood until Sunday 7 May, as we expect some people to descend on the forest. It is also the school holidays in Wallonia."

Access by car will remain impossible until Sunday 7 May, which means a number of car parks in the forest will not be accessible. People will have to park on the outskirts even next weekend. The kilometres of rope used to keep people off the flowers will remain for a while and volunteers will also be out in the forest next weekend.

The shuttle buses that normally take visitors to the forest for free will no longer run. "Obviously the shuttle buses come at a cost, and we also have to make people aware of the possibility, because there is no point in using shuttle buses if people don't know they are running," says Mayor Marc Snoeck. "But of course, people can still take public transport to the forest."