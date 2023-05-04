Ghent terrace house collapses while resident is at home

"The resident, a 92-year-old woman, was at home at the time but escaped without injury” fire officer Björn Bryon explained.

Neighbours managed to pull the nonagenarian to safety. "She was very distressed, but she remained unharmed," the firefighter noted.

"We checked whether there was any danger to the surrounding area, for example the chance of a gas leak. That turned out not to be the case," Bryon added. "We wonder how we can help the aged resident. She has family she can stay with, but it doesn't look like she will ever be able to return home" local people told VRT.

The cause of the collapse is now under investigation. Ghent’s city architect is at the scene. He is reviewing the stability of the structure and is deciding what will happen with the house. The house next to the stricken house had just been demolished; Excavation work is in progress. It is possible that played a role, but that is not yet certain.