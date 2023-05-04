"Ghost of Africa" photographed by Ieper photographer

Jeroen Porteman is an optician in the West Flemish town of Ieper and travelled to Kenya with a photographer friend from Zonnebeke, Silas Morreeuw. Photos of the black panther had already appeared in a US newspaper. According to the New York Post, it was the first time anyone could photograph a black panther up close without a camera trap. But Jeroen too managed to make photos in this way.

Black panthers are a colour deviation from the common leopard. The rare animal is also called "The Ghost of Africa". It is very rare for such an animal to survive in the wild. The panther that Jeroen and the New York Post were able to photograph is a two-year-old female named Giza.

"Thanks to nature travel agency Starling, we managed to find the animal, but actually she found us," Jeroen says. "With a jeep and thermal cameras, we were in the bush looking for a shadow at night. Suddenly we had to stop because a couple of dik-diks (a kind of small antelope), were blinded by the headlights. We saw that the panther was chasing us. Through our lights, she was able to catch one of the dik-diks. What a clever creature!"