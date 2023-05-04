Hefty bill and fines for influencers failing to declare earnings

Three influencers have been ordered to pay 400,000 euros in tax arrears and fines. Influencers are people with many followers on social media, who are seen as trendsetters. The influencers have been advertising certain products and services on social media. In return, they are paid in cash or in goods by the companies whose goods and services they promote. Belgium tightened up its rules last year. As a result the influencers too need to declare any benefits they received. A number failed to declare all the cash, goods and services they were given and have now been ordered to pay arrears as well as fines.