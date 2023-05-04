Highs of 24°C on Wednesday, but heat is short-lived

It will be a fairly sunny day today withhighs between 18°C and 21°C in the Ardennes and 21°C to locally 24°C elsewhere, with a moderate southeast wind. During the afternoon, more and more medium-high clouds will drift into our country from France, with the sun having an increasingly difficult time.

"Normally, we get temperatures above 20°C for the first time around mid-April, but this year we had to wait a little longer for the first official day of spring," weatherman Bram Verbruggen says.

Towards the evening, it will become cloudy and there may be showers here and there. Overnight, clear weather will return from the southwest. Later in the night, low clouds form in the south with possible fog. It cools to lows between 10°C and 12°C.

April was colder, wetter and gloomier than normal and did not count a single spring day.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon, locally accompanied by thunderstorms. Highs will be between 15°C in the High Fens and up to 18°C or 19°C degrees in Flanders. Winds will be moderate from the southwest.

Saturday will start off mostly dry with occasional sunshine. During the day, clouds will increase and during the afternoon there will be some rain here and there. In the evening and at night, intense showers will occur at times. It will still be around 17°C in central parts.

Sunday starts with occasional intense showers but as the day progresses we will have more clear spells and the showers will become less intense and fewer in number. Highs will reach around 16°C in central parts.