Second-hand sex doll for sale in West Flemish recycle store

Unfortunate gifts are bound to end up in second-hand shops sooner or later, but a customer enquiring whether sex dolls were also welcome surprised shopkeeper David Vanhoutteghem.

"Friends of the owner collected money to buy the doll for his birthday," he told VRT Radio. "They thought that was funny because he is still single and lives at home with his mum."

The man didn’t see the joke and decided to bring the doll in for sale. "He assured me that it has never been used," storekeeper Vanhoutteghem says.

"I am selling the doll for 450 euros. It’s a bargain, because new it would easily be worth 2,000 euros".

For that money, you also get extra accessories with it. "For example, you can change the colour of the eyes. You can also change the hair colour, if you are more into brunettes, for example."

In the store the doll couldn’t be displayed as nature made her. "I put a dress and leggings on her. That's more unassuming" the storekeeper told our reporter.

There is no longer any point in heading for the shop in Menin to admire the doll. The doll now has a new owner and has already been snapped up.