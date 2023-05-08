3 young people charged after fatal fight at Zaventem station

During a fight at Zaventem station on Friday evening two young men were hit by a train. One of them, a 23-year-old man from the Brussels municipality of Etterbeek was killed. The second person hit by the train, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital, where his condition is no longer life threatening.

Four suspects were apprehended on Sunday. "One of them was released straight away after questioning. Three others have been charged by the Examining Magistrate”, the Judicial Authorities’ Gilles Blondeau told VRT News.

“They are a 22-year-old man from Sint-Agatha-Berchem, a 20-year-old man from Etterbeek and a 19-year-old man from Anderlecht (all Brussels). A judge will decide on whether they are to remain in custody”.

On Sunday evening, it was announced that the three suspects have been charged with premediated grievous bodily harm against a minor resulting in serious deformation of the victim. One suspect has been electronically tagged, the two others have been given conditional bail.

One suspect is reported still at large. The police and the Judicial Authorities have issued an appeal for footage of the incident.