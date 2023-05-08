3 young people charged after fatal fight at Zaventem station
Three young men have been charged with grievous bodily harm after a fight at the station in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Zaventem of Friday evening ended with one person’s dying after they were hit by a train. Two of the three suspects have been released on conditional bail. The three suspects has been electronically tagged. Authorities told VRT News. There will be an increased police presence around the station during the coming days.
During a fight at Zaventem station on Friday evening two young men were hit by a train. One of them, a 23-year-old man from the Brussels municipality of Etterbeek was killed. The second person hit by the train, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital, where his condition is no longer life threatening.
Four suspects were apprehended on Sunday. "One of them was released straight away after questioning. Three others have been charged by the Examining Magistrate”, the Judicial Authorities’ Gilles Blondeau told VRT News.
“They are a 22-year-old man from Sint-Agatha-Berchem, a 20-year-old man from Etterbeek and a 19-year-old man from Anderlecht (all Brussels). A judge will decide on whether they are to remain in custody”.
On Sunday evening, it was announced that the three suspects have been charged with premediated grievous bodily harm against a minor resulting in serious deformation of the victim. One suspect has been electronically tagged, the two others have been given conditional bail.
One suspect is reported still at large. The police and the Judicial Authorities have issued an appeal for footage of the incident.
Increased police pressence
During the next few days there will be an increased police presence (both visible and not visible) around the three sites of the Zavo secondary school in Zaventem.
The school’s Head Kurt Gommers says that although the victims were not connected to the school, it is located closed to the station where Friday’s incident occurred.
Mr Grommers says that it is possible that some of his school’s 2,000 pupils might not come to school on Monday due to fears resulting from Friday’s incident. He added that he has received messages from around 20 parents expressing concerns.