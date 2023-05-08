After a year of price increases supermarkets engage in promotional price stunt battle

Professor Breugelmans told VRT News that "You often see promotions in stores, but price cuts on so many products at the same time are indeed exceptional”.

However, this is not about the supermarkets being charitable or a sign of a general deflationary trend when it comes the price of food. "It is more part of a major battle to win over customers that were confronted with big price increases during the past year. The chains may say that this concerns ‘basic products’, but in reality, it concerns a small percentage what they sell."

"The average hypermarket has 30,000 products, of which about a hundred will now fall in price. The customer who is lured to the store by these offers will probably also buy those other products too"

The actions of Carrefour, Lidl or Aldi will therefore have no effect on the so-called “index”, the virtual basket of goods that determines, among other things, whether the level of wages and benefits need to be adjusted. Professor Breugelmans told VRT News that "This is more about PR issue than anything else"