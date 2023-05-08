Fatal shooting in Ghent
One person has been killed in a shooting on the Franklin Rooseveltlaan in the East Flemish city of Ghent. Residents of a block of flats near to where the shooting took place have told VRT News that the police has been at the scene since early on Monday morning. The Judicial Authorities are providing little if any information about the incident for the time being and an investigation is still ongoing.
The Judicial Authorities and the police are at the scene of the shooting on the Franklin Rooseveltlaan in Ghent. The shooting took place during a search of a property that was carried early on Monday morning.
An area in front of the building has been cordoned off and there is a large police presence. Heavily armed officers were in front of the building but left the scene at around 9:40.