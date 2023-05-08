Footballer reports online threats against his family to the police

In a statement Toby Alderweireld wrote "Everything has its limits, and a line has been well and truly crossed with threats that were made against my family”.

Royal Antwerp FC strongly condemns the hateful messages directed against its player. The club will offer Toby Alderweireld every assistance in any further steps he wishes to take regarding the case.

KRC Genk has “firmly distanced” itself from the online messages of hate that were sent by one of its supporters.