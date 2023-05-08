Footballer reports online threats against his family to the police
The Captain of the Belgian First Division league-leaders Royal Antwerp FC Toby Alderweireld has reported a series of hateful and threatening social media posts to the police. On Sunday evening Antwerp shot to the top spot in the Jupilier Pro League after a 2-1 victory against the incumbent leaders KRC Genk.
While Antwerp’s win was met with jubilation on the part of the Great Old’s Fans, frustration and anger boiled over among the KRC Genk faithful. Some Genk fans took to social media to vent their anger. Some of this anger was directed against the former Belgian international and current Antwerp captain Toby Alderweireld. The player plans to report the writer of one particularly repugnant and threatening messages to the police tomorrow (Tuesday 9 May). The played had spoken to his club about the tirade launched against him and the threats made against his family on Sunday evening.
In a statement Toby Alderweireld wrote "Everything has its limits, and a line has been well and truly crossed with threats that were made against my family”.
Royal Antwerp FC strongly condemns the hateful messages directed against its player. The club will offer Toby Alderweireld every assistance in any further steps he wishes to take regarding the case.
KRC Genk has “firmly distanced” itself from the online messages of hate that were sent by one of its supporters.