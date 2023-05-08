Motorist throws tens of thousands of euro in cash out of car window during police chase

Later on Saturday evening a man claiming to be the driver handed himself into a local police station. He said that he was the driver of the car. However, whether this is in fact the case is now being verified. It is still unclear why the man fled and why he through the money out of the window of the car.

The man claiming to be the driver will be questioned by an Examening Magistrate. As he was in possession of “a suspicious amount” of cash he is, for the time being at least, suspected of money laundering. Police say that there is every likely hood that some of the money that was thrown from the window of the car was picked up by passers-by or local residents. There is little chance that this money will be found.