Motorist throws tens of thousands of euro in cash out of car window during police chase
A motorist has thrown tens of thousands of euro in cash out of the window of his car during a police chase in the Antwerp district of Hoboken. The police had wanted to check the vehicle and identify its driver after he had committed a motorist offence. The motorist was able to drive off but later handed himself in at a police station.
On Saturday evening police in Antwerp found thousands of euro in cash strewn around on the streets after a car chase in Hoboken. The news first appeared in an article published in the daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’ and has since been confirmed by the Antwerp Local Police Service.
Police had wanted to check the identity of the driver of a vehicle after he had committed a motoring offence. However, he drove off throwing a large sum of money in cash out of the window of his vehicle as he sped through the streets of Hoboken.
A suspicious amount of cash
Later on Saturday evening a man claiming to be the driver handed himself into a local police station. He said that he was the driver of the car. However, whether this is in fact the case is now being verified. It is still unclear why the man fled and why he through the money out of the window of the car.
The man claiming to be the driver will be questioned by an Examening Magistrate. As he was in possession of “a suspicious amount” of cash he is, for the time being at least, suspected of money laundering. Police say that there is every likely hood that some of the money that was thrown from the window of the car was picked up by passers-by or local residents. There is little chance that this money will be found.