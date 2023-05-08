PussCee joins Belgium’s Eurovision act in Liverpool
Gustaph is in Liverpool preparing for the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest on 11 May. With “Because of You” he hopes to bring victory to Belgium 37 years after Sandra Kim last won the Eurovision Song Contest for Belgium with “J’aime la vie” in 1986.
Gustaph is concentrating on the singing but has enlisted the help of the American dancer and ballroom legend PussCee for the dance extravaganza. PussCee is specialised in Vogue dancing, named after the fashion mag. In this style performers adopt poses reminiscent of models on the catwalk and display striking arm and leg movements.