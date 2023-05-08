The Cobra Depot, a new opportunity to discover Cobra art in Antwerp

The Phoebus Foundation

The Cobra works are owned by the Phoebus Foundation Fernand and Karine set up. It follows the Anglo-Saxon-style model and is based in Jersey in the Channel Islands. The foundation is headed by art historian and chief of staff of the Chancellery Katharina Van Cauteren. "We wanted to create a separate patrimony that would not benefit anyone in the family and would exist forever. You know that from time to time my husband thinks of dynasties and eternity," Karine Huts laughs.

The Phoebus Foundation comprises several sub-collections: from antique textiles and Latin American art over old masters, atlases, Reynaert books and Flemish expressionists to Cobra as well as a T-rex skeleton, all high-quality pieces. It is not known exactly how many or what they cost.

The foundation organises its own exhibitions like "Oer", "For God & Money" in Ghent or Flemish Masters in Tallinn, Estonia or Denver and Dallas in the United States, or Jordaens in the Netherlands. Most recently, there was the exhibition on St Dympna in Geel. In addition, the foundation often lends works to museums at home and abroad, such as currently at the Kunstmuseum in The Hague for the "Flemish Expressionists" exhibition. Phoebus has its own restoration studio and publishes books.

"It's a big organisation" says Karine Huts. "Personally I like to keep my projects small. The daily running is done by young people." But ultimately, what is the purpose of that huge art collection and the foundation? "We think we have something valuable and we want people to be part of it. Give them an insight into what we are passionate about and maybe let them experience five minutes of joy."

Private collectors establishing museums: it's of all times. Think of Guggenheim, Getty, Gulbenkian in Lisbon, Ludwig in Cologne, the Bourse de Commerce or the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. This isn’t competition with the government or with official museums, says Karine Huts-Vandenheuvel. "This isn’t something the authorities can do. By accident, there was a niche, a hole in the market, which we filled for a bit, because there was no Cobra museum. But competing with the government? No way. Besides, the government has no Tyrannosaurus rex," she adds.

The Cobra Depot can be visited by appointment

On the occasion of the opening, the book "Cobra. A Pictorial and Poetic Revolution", compiled by former KMSKA director Paul Huvenne, was published by Hannibal, which is also part of the Katoen Natie group.