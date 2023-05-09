Flemish Canon of key people and events is launched

An extraordinary amount has been said and written about the Flemish Canon in Flanders since the initiative was announced almost four years ago. Only as of today do we know the contents of that Canon of Flanders and can the discussion really take off.

Nine experts - historians, philosophers, journalists and art historians - compiled this chronological list, following the example of the Canon of the Netherlands. The announcement of the content of the Flemish Canon had been scheduled for October last year, but the selection took longer than expected.

From more than 500 possible topics, 60 so-called "windows" were eventually chosen. Though the assignment was commissioned by the Flemish government (and the Flemish nationalist party N-VA in particular attaches great importance to this list), the committee stresses that the Canon was created without political interference.

As in the popular television series "The Story of Flanders", the Canon starts about 12,000 years ago, just after the last ice age and includes the Celts on Kemmel Hill and the Gallo-Romans in Tongeren - not forgotten!

The Flemish Canon runs chronologically and begins with the oldest traces of human habitation. We find these in Limburg, in Veldwezelt. There in the Maas Valley, Neanderthals mined flints 58,000 to even 133,000 years ago.

In Rosmeer in Haspengouw, archaeologists discovered one of the oldest agricultural settlements; the loamy Haspengouw soil was already popular among the first farmers more than 7,000 years ago.