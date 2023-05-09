Man shot dead by police during raid. “Pointed gun at officers” police say

The shooting happened around 6am, in a block of flats near the Zuid Park. The police were there as part of an ongoing drugs investigation. When the resident and suspect pointed a gun at the officers, they shot him. Efforts were made to resuscitate him but failed. The suspect later died in the flat. An investigation is now continuing.

The investigation will have to determine whether the officer concerned acted in legitimate self-defence. No one else was injured in the incident. There are currently no indications that the force was not used in a lawful manner or was disproportionate.

The investigation into the violence used by the police is in the hands of the Committee P, the permanent oversight committee on the police services whose members are appointed by parliament. Investigators will follow the procedure for cases in which the police themselves use violence resulting in death. This means that the police officer is not deprived of liberty or is questioned immediately.