Wanted dead or alive: Chesapeake blue crab

The reason for Antwerp University's appeal is the discovery of a living Chesapeake blue crab in Germany and the increasing population in southern Europe. The crab is originally from North America and in principle would not be able to survive in the cold Belgian climate, but the university wants to monitor and research the species. "Due to the changing climate, the species could become established here and we'd better be prepared," says Professor Jonas Schoelynck (Antwerp University).

"Dead or alive"

"The Chesapeake blue crab is not entirely a newcomer," the Professor Schoelynck explains. "The first time a living specimen was sighted in Flanders was way back in 1993, but since then there have only a limited number of recorded sightings. Even in neighbouring countries, few people have ever seen one, but because of this new sighting in Germany, we are now asking people to bring the crab in for research."

"Dead specimens are welcome, but we are also specifically appealing to professional fishermen as well as beachcombers in the hope they can bring in a live specimen. Every specimen found will be measured and its DNA will be identified. The behaviour of live specimens will also be studied. The best specimen will be kept as an object of study for biology students."

Researchers will also examine what damage the crab could do to native species. "Exotic crabs like this one can compete with other organisms, transmit diseases to other animals and disturb the environment, causing economic and ecological damage. In this way, it could indirectly threaten our fish population."

Professor Schoelynck also offers a tip for those who want to join in the search for the crab. "You can easily recognise the crab by its blue colour. It is probably mainly found on North Sea beaches, along the River Scheldt as far as Antwerp and in the harbour docks. But you certainly don't have to do any foolish tricks to catch one. All we ask is to take the animal with you and not leave it where you find it."