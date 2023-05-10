30 arrested as police pounce in drugs probe in Belgium and Spain

The investigation started a year ago after police received information about a restaurant in Deurne allegedly being used as a cover for illegal activities. Customers are thought to have visited the restaurant to buy cocaine. The venue was frequented by Albanians allegedly involved in the criminal activities including burglaries, arms smuggling, counterfeiting money and drug trafficking.

The investigation revealed that Albanian suspects were in close contact with a Spanish suspect living in Sint-Gillis-Waas (East Flanders). The man allegedly had his own network of accomplices, including several family members. Using corrupt port workers, he would import cocaine through the Port of Antwerp - Bruges and import hashish from Spain. The gang also stands accused of laundering money through the purchase and sale of luxury cars, etc. The investigation led to Spain, where relatives of the main suspect were allegedly involved in his criminal and money-laundering activities.

This morning, police raided more than 30 locations in Belgium, and seven locations in southern Spain. A total of 30 suspects were arrested here. The searches in Belgium centred on Deurne, Berchem, Sint-Gillis-Waas, Bruges, Elsene and Mechelen. 30 suspects were arrested here. An examining magistrate will decide whether suspects remain in custody after being questioned.

Police seized four firearms, two silencers, ammunition, bullet-proof vests, 35,000 euros in cash in Belgium and 25,000 euros in cash in Spain, 1.3 kg of hashish, about 8 kg of cocaine, several luxury watches, 13 cars and 1 mobile home.

Police sealed the restaurant in Deurne. In Spain, the Policía Nacional and the Guardia Civil carried out 7 house searches targeting relatives of the main suspect. A construction site where criminal money may have been laundered was also visited.