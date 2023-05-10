Flemish tourist falls to her death in Albanian Alps

Police and emergency services searched for the victims, but bad weather, with fog and snow, hampered the search. A mountaineering team arrived at the scene and found the bodies of the two tourists after a long search. According to Albanian media, both women were hiking without a guide in mountainous terrain. After their fall into the ravine, an avalanche also occurred.

The woman left Belgium in October together with her boyfriend on a year-long tour of Europe. They documented their adventures on a travel blog. Before her trip, the young woman had worked as a sports and events expert for Zemst municipality.