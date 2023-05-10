Flemish tourist falls to her death in Albanian Alps
A tourist from Elewijt, Zemst (Flemish Brabant), has died in Albania after falling off a cliff. The 25-year-old woman was touring Europe with her boyfriend. The accident happened in the Valbonë nature reserve in the Albanian Alps. A French tourist reportedly also died.
Police and emergency services searched for the victims, but bad weather, with fog and snow, hampered the search. A mountaineering team arrived at the scene and found the bodies of the two tourists after a long search. According to Albanian media, both women were hiking without a guide in mountainous terrain. After their fall into the ravine, an avalanche also occurred.
The woman left Belgium in October together with her boyfriend on a year-long tour of Europe. They documented their adventures on a travel blog. Before her trip, the young woman had worked as a sports and events expert for Zemst municipality.