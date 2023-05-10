Stromae cancels “Multitude” tour

Earlier Stromae put his "Multitude" tour on pause until the end of May due to health reasons. What exactly is going on, Stromae is not telling, although he has been struggling with burnout and depression in the past.

"Unfortunately, today I have to accept that the time I need to rest and heal will take longer than I expected," Stromae writes expressing his regret to his fans.

"This is very unfortunate, but his decision does not completely surprise me, because of those previous health problems. Stromae is clearly more aware of his situation, what he can handle at the moment and what his health may or may not allow," says music expert Ilse Liebens.

"An artist can stay busy with show after show to see what works. Cancelling a full tour will give him more peace of mind, which can help his recovery. It is definitely a good thing that artists dare to draw a line, and dare to indicate that things are not going well for a while. In the past, it has often been ignored how much we expect from people in the spotlight. Though, of course, there is the financial pressure: if you cancel an entire tour as an artist, that's a problem for the whole Stromae team, because performing is the main source of income for artists."

Replacement at Rock Werchter?

Stromae returned to the stage in 2022, with his new album "Multitude", after a years-long hiatus. He wrote the song "L'enfer" about that difficult period and his dark thoughts.

The Brusseler is one of the best-selling French-speaking artists worldwide.

"Multitide" and his show at Werchter Boutique last year felt like Stromae's rebirth after all the troubles for many people. That performance was of such incredible quality: everything was perfect, down to the last detail," Liebens says. "Both for him and for the fans, this is a blow. His return ends in a low key, and no one will mind that more than Stromae himself."

The cancellation of the tour means that 28 scheduled concerts at home and abroad will be scrapped. In Belgium, this includes five concerts at Palace 12 at the Heizel and a festival performance at Rock Werchter. Stromae was booked as the main act on Thursday 29 June. He would also close the main stage on the first festival day.

Tickets will be refunded for the hall and arena concerts, Stromae says.