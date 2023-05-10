Waiting times for integration courses significantly cut

The waiting list to start an integration course has shrunk considerably over the past four years. In 2019, 9,500 newcomers had to wait more than six months to start their civic integration course. Last year, that number was reduced to 993. This means the number of people on the waiting list is below 1,000 for the first time meeting the target set by Flemish integration minister Bart Somers (Flemish liberal).

"People find their way to the integration agency more easily," Somers says. "The civic integration programme expanded enormously in recent years. We organise courses in 36 languages during the daytime, but now we also offer evening and weekend courses as well as a digital offering in 25 languages. This allows people to work and learn at the same time. They can also get started much faster and much more independently."

In total, some 14,500 people signed a contract to start an integration course last year. That course explains Flemish society and is compulsory for non-EU citizens arriving in Flanders. European newcomers may also volunteer to take the course.

Despite the shorter waiting list, some 990 people still have to wait a long time for their course. According to Jo De Ro, director of the integration agency, this is because there is no suitable offer for them right away. For example, because they speak a less common language or lack digital skills.

Many newcomers obtained a diploma in their home country, but it is not automatically recognised here. The diploma must first be equated with the Belgian diploma criteria before they can use it on the labour market.

The agency deliberately focused on this issue last year. It is very important for people to be able to use their diploma. Last year, help to people to equate diplomas was up 6 per cent.

Interpreters are essential

Interpreters are a very important part of the integration process. The agency's social interpreters’ service is kept busy: they received 66,218 requests, an 18 per cent increase compared to 2021.

According to director De Ro, this increase can partly be explained by the Ukraine crisis. "Social interpreters and translators provide support to social services and local governments to help them communicate with their clients," he explains. "If the language barrier is too high, you need them to provide appropriate help."

Still, last year, 20 per cent of requests could not be answered. Mostly this was because an interpreter was not available in the requested language.

During the compulsory civic integration programme, people integrating are given an idea of how our society works. They learn Dutch and have to follow compulsory job counselling via the employment agency VDAB. Since recently, personal buddy volunteers have also been assigned.

"Every newcomer gets a buddy to help him or her get acquainted with Flanders, to continue practising Dutch and build a network. We are requiring more of newcomers, but this also gives them greater opportunities."

