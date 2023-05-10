Wet spring brings much-needed improvement to Flemish groundwater levels

It has been a particularly wet spring. In March but also in April, umbrellas and mackintoshes coloured our streets in April too. There were 19 rainy days last month, accounting for almost half as much precipitation as average. Bad news for many, but good news for groundwater levels, as they are gradually approaching reassuring levels.

Meanwhile, in almost 9 out of 10 monitoring sites, groundwater levels are normal (32 per cent), high (37 per cent) or very high (19 per cent) for this time of year. Only in 12 per cent of monitoring sites are groundwater levels still too low. This is a lot better than last year. Back then the end of April, this was the case in 65 per cent of monitoring sites.

The Flemish Environment Agency (VMM) publishes a monthly analysis of groundwater levels based on level measurements at 150 locations in Flanders. They look at so-called shallow groundwater, located in the upper aquifers – the areas of rock underneath the surface of the earth which absorb and hold water – that are subject to the weather and climate. That’s considered to be a good indicator of our water supply.

Groundwater levels are important because groundwater is used for drinking water extraction, and in agriculture, industry, nature and energy. If groundwater is too low or polluted, it can have negative effects on natural and residential areas.

The results are encouraging, as barely two months ago, 82 per cent of monitoring sites in Flanders showed low (29 per cent) to very low (53 per cent) groundwater levels, following a particularly dry month of February. Flanders has made considerable progress since last year's dry spring and extremely dry summer.

Flemish environment minister Demir: "We are in a much better position than last year, but we know how precarious the water situation is in Flanders.”

"It is important that we continue to make room for water, so that the rain that falls now does not just run off into sewers, but that we can catch it for coming periods of drought. To do this, we must continue to work on humidification, buffering and infiltration, for example by restoring wetlands, peat and valley areas and creating buffer basins".