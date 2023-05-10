What are the options for Brussels’ new international bus station?

Recently plans This comes for a bus station at Erasmus fell through, while the creation of a bus station at the North Station was not included in plans for the future of this transport hub. Other locations are still being considered: the Heysel, Herrmann-Debroux and Ceria, although the bus companies have indicated they would prefer to stay near to a railway station.

An international bus station at Erasmus proved to be unfeasible the office of Brussels mobility minister Van Den Brandt says. Flixbus, the Erasmus Hospital and the municipality of Anderlecht all turned down the idea.all failed to give their approval.

The North Station - where a lot of international buses currently arrive, does not seem to be an obvious choice either. The master plan for the redevelopment of the North Station does not include an international bus station, Van Den Brandt's spokesperson says.

Various other options are currently being examined. Metro station Herrmann-Debroux is a possibility. It has a direct connection to Central Station. The Heysel is also being looked at, as is the Ceria campus in Anderlecht. Interestingly, the North and South stations have not been ruled out, and that is at least what the sector prefers, Brussels lawmaker Van Goidsenhoven notes.

"Two thirds of all passengers are transit passengers, who often transfer to another bus, but sometimes also travel further by international or national rail services connection," Van Den Brandt’s spokesperson Pieterjan Desmet adds. "Buses are relatively sustainable and it is important for us to provide good connections and good accessibility to the city, without losing sight of quality of life in the city."

Until a new location is found, Flix buses will continue to arrive at their “temporary stop” on the Koning Albert II-laan near the North Station. That looks like bad news for the activists who have warned of the dangers of this location after the death of a bicycle courier.

Van Den Brandt administration points to action that has already been taken to improve safety: "Bollards have been installed and six stops have been cleared of other vehicles. This addresses earlier capacity problems."

In addition, Flixbus has started deploying stewards to help people park correctly. Road signs prohibiting parking of cars have been put up and . police officers will issue fines to people who ignore the signposts.