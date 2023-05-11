35% of Flemings welcome the call for a “strong leader”
Opinion research called “De Stemming” (The Vote) commissioned by the news service of Flemish public broadcaster VRT and the daily De Standaard shows that dissatisfaction with government is bigger than ever. Many Flemings, however, see some merit in governance by experts instead of politicians.
The Flemish are not exactly impressed by government policies. Satisfaction has reached a new low, not only at federal level, but also at Flemish, European and even local level. Dissatisfaction with democracy in Belgium is growing, to the extent that 60 per cent of those questioned believe a technocratic government, a government of experts, could be the answer.
"De Stemming" is a survey commissioned by VRT NWS and daily De Standaard, conducted online among 2,092 Flemish people by the universities of Brussels and Antwerp, headed by Stefaan Walgrave (Antwerp University) and Jonas Lefevere (Flemish Free University of Brussels, the VUB). The sample was taken between 13 and 23 March, just after the Flemish government's nitrogen agreement and the federal government's migration accord. Today we can publish the survey results on trust in politics.
It is striking that the dissatisfaction with the policies being pursued is greater than ever. This applies to the policies of both the Flemish government, the federal government, the European Commission and local government. The dissatisfaction with local government is remarkable, because local policies can be very different depending on which municipality you live in.
Satisfaction is lower among voters at the ends of the political spectrum (PVDA on the far left and Vlaams Belang on the far right). Flemish nationalist N-VA voters are relatively more dissatisfied with federal and European policies, those of ecologist Groen and Flemish socialist Vooruit with Flemish policies. This should not be surprising: distrust of the federal level is already great among the Flemish-nationalists of N-VA and at the Flemish level Groen and Vooruit are on the opposition benches. Either way, voter satisfaction is falling among all parties in Flanders.
How important is democracy?
Most respondents say they attach great importance to living in a democracy: 8 on a scale of 0 to 10.
But the overall verdict on the result of democratic governance is not good: here, respondents give a score of 5.2 on a scale of 0 to 10. Again, voters provide a more negative judgement at the ends of the political spectrum. Voters of the far left PVDA Labour Party, still give a 4.6 score, while supporters of the far right Vlaams Belang only award a 3.4 score.
81 per cent of those polled swear by a democratic system, but it is notable that 60 per cent also see some merit in a technocratic system, where experts make decisions instead of politicians. That belief in technocrats scores more highly among supporters of Flemish ecologist Groen and the Flemish liberals of Open VLD.
The call for a strong leader is heard by 35 per cent of respondents, which is quite a lot. Socialist Vooruit voters are less enthusiastic (28 per cent), voters of far right Vlaams Belang clearly more enthusiastic (47 per cent).
For 16 per cent of those questioned, it is even option for the army to run the country. Among Vlaams Belang voters even 24 per cent support this idea.
How angry can you be?
There’s so much discontent, but what can a voter do with it? 10 per cent of respondents see no harm in scolding politicians, 5 per cent show understanding for citizens who damage their property and 6 per cent show understanding for people who physically threaten politicians. All in all, the number of people who show understanding for aggressively targeting politicians remains relatively limited.
Here again, it is notable that especially supporters of both extremes of the political spectrum (PVDA and Vlaams Belang) appear to have no problem with a slightly more aggressive approach to politicians they do not like.
Going to vote or not?
Less than half of those surveyed say they will go and vote, if voting was not compulsory: 47 per cent for federal elections, 46 per cent for Flemish elections.
There also appears to be a link between income and going or not going to vote: the intention to vote is strikingly greater among those with a higher income.
For local elections, where compulsory voting has since been abolished, 43 per cent say they will vote. 18 per cent say they will probably not vote, 12 per cent say they will definitely not vote.