35% of Flemings welcome the call for a “strong leader”

How important is democracy?

Most respondents say they attach great importance to living in a democracy: 8 on a scale of 0 to 10.

But the overall verdict on the result of democratic governance is not good: here, respondents give a score of 5.2 on a scale of 0 to 10. Again, voters provide a more negative judgement at the ends of the political spectrum. Voters of the far left PVDA Labour Party, still give a 4.6 score, while supporters of the far right Vlaams Belang only award a 3.4 score.

81 per cent of those polled swear by a democratic system, but it is notable that 60 per cent also see some merit in a technocratic system, where experts make decisions instead of politicians. That belief in technocrats scores more highly among supporters of Flemish ecologist Groen and the Flemish liberals of Open VLD.

The call for a strong leader is heard by 35 per cent of respondents, which is quite a lot. Socialist Vooruit voters are less enthusiastic (28 per cent), voters of far right Vlaams Belang clearly more enthusiastic (47 per cent).

For 16 per cent of those questioned, it is even option for the army to run the country. Among Vlaams Belang voters even 24 per cent support this idea.