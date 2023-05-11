400 free Beyoncé tickets for the City of Brussels

"As owner of the stadium, the City of Brussels receives 400 tickets for each event," explains Els Wauters, spokesperson for Benoit Hellings, the Francophone green alderman for sport.

Brussels aldermen and city councillors don’t need to worry about the shortage of tickets. Any remaining tickets belonging to the City will be distributed to various dance clubs in the City of Brussels.

"We get a number of tickets for every event staged at the stadium," Els Wauters, spokesperson for Alderman Hellings, explains. "The city uses these to maintain its public relations."

The mayor, aldermen and councillors of the City of Brussels also get free tickets for events at Palace 12 at the Heizel and the Royal Circus venue, which the city of Brussels also owns.

The City of Brussels received 400 of the scarce tickets for Beyoncé's concert? "That seems a lot, but it is not exceptional” says Wauters. “At all big concerts, festivals and events, the owners of the buildings or festival grounds get a number of tickets”.

"This is not new. Aldermen and city councillors used to be offered many more tickets. That is no longer the case," says Wauters.

The tickets are not only for decision-makers in the City of Brussels, sports clubs also get access to events. “When the Red Devils play we approach football clubs, but now, for Beyoncé's concert, we’re giving away tickets to different dance clubs in the City of Brussels."