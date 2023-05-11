7 million euros in fines in Brussels Low Emission Zone (LEZ) last year

Last year the Brussels tax service issued 19,365 LEZ fines in all.

The rise isn’t a surprise. "Since the beginning of 2022, Euro 4 diesel vehicles are no longer welcome in the low-emission zone. That has created a new 'threshold', but we’ve seen that the number of fines affecting these vehicles has decreasing relatively quickly" says Brussels environment minister Maron (Francophone green).

If you enter the low-emission zone with a vehicle that is no longer allowed, you can expect a €350 fine. In total, the Region collected €6.7 million in 2022. "The aim is not to generate cash, but to protect the health of Brussels residents," the office of Brussels environment minister Maron says.

"All the proceeds will go to the Brussels Climate Fund, used to promote sustainable mobility measures, and also to decarbonise our economy".

More than eighty per cent of the fines were handed out to drivers whose vehicles were registered in the Wallonia or Flanders. Only 42 fines were meted out to vehicles registered abroad.

In 2025, Euro 5 diesel vehicles (registered before September 2015) and Euro 2 petrol vehicles (registered before 2001) will also be banned in the Brussels Region.