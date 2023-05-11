Archaeology students unearth bulwark at Arenberg Castle in Heverlee

Besides a section of the wall surrounding the keep, the medieval fortified residential tower, the students also discovered niches accommodating the artillery. "One alcove very clearly contained a cannon," says Claeys. "We also recovered the cannon hole. In another niche an upright gunner, whose murder hole was a bit higher in the wall. All this indicates that this was a guard wall, a stronghold that we have unearthed."

Cobble street

A perfectly preserved cobblestone road was also recovered during the excavations in the courtyard. "That cobbled road has a different structure from the current one and even from the older buildings that we have partially uncovered," says Claeys. "The path is over a metre below the current walking level and also slopes at an angle. This means that the walking level back then was quite a bit lower than the current walking level."

The students' finds will be on show during the archaeology days on 26, 27 and 28 May Experts will be on hand to explain more about the finds and the history of the castle.