Belgian ambulance deployed to ferry 391 kilo American to French hospital

The obese woman was evacuated from her home yesterday for health reasons. She has US citizenship and has lived in the French town of Stenay on the Meuse, near the border with Belgium, for 20 years. The woman had previously refused all medical assistance.

At least 60 people arrived at the scene to perform the operation, which had been planned for several months. A special ambulance for obese people was called in from Belgium and used to transport the woman.

The operation took an hour. Walls and ceilings of the house had to be demolished to get the woman out and transferred to a hospital in Nancy. Some streets in the area were cordoned off.

"An intervention of this type, with such complexity, has never happened before in France," Bernard Burckel, a member of the local government told France 3.