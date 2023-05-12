100,000 taxpayers have received an incorrect Simplified Tax Declaration Proposal
A printing error has meant that around 100,000 taxpayers in Belgium have been sent an incorrect Simplified Tax Declaration Proposal that contains basic information on a person’s taxable earnings and any tax-deductible expenditure (individual pension savings, etc..) that are known to the Federal Finance Service.
If after checking, the recipient agrees with the declaration proposal they simply have to tick a box and it becomes their official tax declaration on the basis of which their tax for the previous year is calculated. If this is not the case they can fill in a declaration themselves either in writing and send it in by post or via the tax-on-web website.
The Simplified Tax Declaration Proposal also includes a provisional calculation of the amount of tax due. This gives the recipient an idea of how much he/she will have to pay or can expect to be refunded once the final calculation of their tax bill is made. It is with the appendix containing this calculation that the error has occurred.
A mix-up with a printer at the Federal Finance Service has meant that around 100,000 people have received calculations that were based on other people’s Simplified Tax Declaration Proposals. The Federal Finance Service is currently working on rectifying the mistake.
But what should you do if you have received an erroneous calculation?
Francis Adyns of the Federal Finance Service told VRT News that the calculations are sent out as estimates and are not final tax assessment notices. “The calculation is for information purposes only. Nothing has to be paid yet”.
Mr Adyns is also keen to reassure the public that with the exception of national registration numbers no personal information has been shared with third parties as a result of the gaff. The incident has been reported to the Data Protection Authority.
Those that received erroneous calculations will be sent a letter of apology and then a second Simplified Tax Declaration Proposal this time containing the correct information.