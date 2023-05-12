100,000 taxpayers have received an incorrect Simplified Tax Declaration Proposal

If after checking, the recipient agrees with the declaration proposal they simply have to tick a box and it becomes their official tax declaration on the basis of which their tax for the previous year is calculated. If this is not the case they can fill in a declaration themselves either in writing and send it in by post or via the tax-on-web website.

The Simplified Tax Declaration Proposal also includes a provisional calculation of the amount of tax due. This gives the recipient an idea of how much he/she will have to pay or can expect to be refunded once the final calculation of their tax bill is made. It is with the appendix containing this calculation that the error has occurred.

A mix-up with a printer at the Federal Finance Service has meant that around 100,000 people have received calculations that were based on other people’s Simplified Tax Declaration Proposals. The Federal Finance Service is currently working on rectifying the mistake.