6,434 reports of unaccompanied migrant children in 2022

Quoting figures from the Federal Secretary of State responsible for Asylum and Migration Nicole De Moor (Flemish Christian democrat), the Francophone daily ‘La Dernière Heure’ says that the number of unaccompanied child migrants has never been higher.

Just over a third (2,200) of the reports of unaccompanied child migrants in 2022 concerned children aged between 11 and 15.

Ms De Moor says that every unaccompanied minor seeking international protection is provided with suitable accommodation by the Asylum and Migration Agency Fedasil. She added that as things currently stand there is no need to open any additional reception centres for unaccompanied foreign minors.