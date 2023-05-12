Fines of up to 2,000 euro if you drive when your driving licence has expired

Since 2013 a new driving license have been plastic and the same size as a credit or debit card issued by banks. The driving licences issued since 2013 are valid for 10 years. However, when the new licences were brought in it was unclear as to whether reminders would be sent out to their holders once they were due to expire.

Now the Federal Transport Minister says that this is the case and everyone whose licence is due for renewal will be contacted. The letters reminding motoists that their licence is due for renewal will be sent 2 months prior to the date on which their driving licence is due to expire.

Mr Gilkinet says that this will give people plenty of time to make the necessary arrangement and ensure that local town halls are not overrun by people all wanting to renew driving licences at the same time. On Monday 2 May letters were sent out to those whose licences are due to expire in July.