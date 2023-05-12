Train stops for injured ring-necked parakeet: "Our fluorescent jacket served as a nest"

The Belgian rail company NMBS’ spokesman Dimitri Temmerman told VRT News that "The driver had no choice but to stop the train and help the parakeet. The train driver saw the injured parakeet between the windscreen wwipers of the train. This meant that he had no choice other than to make a short stop to save the bird.

He used his fluorescent vest as a nest and took the bird with him into the driver's cab. The parrot sanctuary in Beernem (West Flanders) was informed and the bird was picked up at Ghent (East Flanders station), Mr Temmerman said.