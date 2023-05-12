Two-year prison sentences demanded for beer barrel swindlers

Bars in the Netherlands and a bar in Antwerp were among the victims of the fraud. The Leuven-based multinational drinks company AB InBev destroyed 55,000 barrels of beer as a precaution once the fraud came to light. The company is a plaintiff in the case and is demanding 600,000 euro compensation.

At the end of 2018, AB InBev received reports from several bars The Netherlands that his kegs had been filled with water rather than beer.

This was also the case at a New Year's party in Antwerp, AB Inbev's lawyer told the court. The brewer immediately launched an investigation. The investigation found that what had happened was not the result of a production error at the brewery. The company then called in a private detective who was able to link all the barrels that contained water to the same driver.

Sat Nav data from the driver’s vehicle was analysed. This showed that before delivering the barrels he made a detour via warehouses in Zaventem and Grimbergen (both Flemish Brabant), where his vehicle stood for an hour. During that period it is alleged that the barrels were switched. The driver then drove on to deliver the switched barrels to the customers. It is alleged that this was done a total of 5 times and that a total of 420 barrels were switched in this way. It is not clear whether the two accused then sold the beer that they allegedly stole.