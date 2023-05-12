Video: Belgium’s Gustaph through to the final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The VRT’s Eurovision commentator Peter Van de Veire is upbeat about Gustaph’s chances and is confident that the Belgian will end up in the top 10.

You may well have heard Gustaph’s ‘Because of You’ on the radio in recent week. However, for many Thursday evening's performance in Liverpool was the first time that they had heard the song. It’s a catchy tune and Gustaph’s performance is made complete thanks to the assistance of the singers Chantal, Monique and Sandrine and the ballroom dance PussCee West.

The performance captivated the audience and when the finalists were announced at the end of the show Belgium’s Gustaph was the four name out of the hat.