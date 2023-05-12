Video: Motorist seriously injured in collision with train at a level crossing in Limburg Province

A train that was on its way from Maastricht to Hasselt collided with the car at the level crossing on the Molenstraat in Schoonbeek, a village that is part of the municipality of Bilzen. Speaking on Thursday evening the Chief Commissioner of the Bilzen-Hoeselt-Riemst Local Police Service Dirk Claes told VRT News that "The level crossing on the Molenstraat is currently closed due to roadworks. The Railway Police are still investigating how the woman managed to end up on the railway track."

Thomas Baeken of the rail infrastructure company Infrabel says that 40 passengers were on board the train. None of them were injured. It took more than an hour before for the last of the passengers had been evacuated from the train. They were then taken by bus to the nearest railway station.

A workman working for the energy infrastructure company Fluvius near to the railway track filmed the incident. His role is in what happened is currently also under investigation. Thomas Baeken told VRT News that "In this kind of situation it is important that the driver gets out of the car as quickly as possible and gets themself to safety". The workman's behavior could possibly have made the driver of the car feel even more nervous, causing her to misjudge what she should do.

The accident caused the suspension of rail traffic between Tongeren and Bilzen (both Limburg Province) for around 18 hours. A replacement bus service was provided.