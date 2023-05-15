333 kilos of cocaine and three men found in the boot of a bus at Antwerp docks

On 8 April a coach was searched at the Waaslandhaven dock. News of the discovery of the three men and the drugs on 8 April appears in Monday’s edition of the daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’.

Kato Belmans of the Antwerp Judicial Authorities told VRT News that checks were carried out on the coach after reports of suspicious behaviour.

"During the search it transpired that 3 people were hiding in the boot. 333 kilos of cocaine was also found”.

The bus and the drugs were confiscated. The driver of the bus, a 43-year-old Dutch national, was detained along with the three men that were in the boot. They have since been formally arrested by an Examining Magistrate and are currently on remand. The three men in the boot of the bus were two Dutch nationals and a Frenchman. They are all in their 20s.

They, together with the bus driver, are being held on suspicion of being members of a criminal oranisation and being involved in the import and export of narcotics. The three men found in the boot of the bus are also suspected of unauthorised entry into the port. Where the drugs came from is still being investigated.