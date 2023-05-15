Man arrested for biting off police officer's little finger

On Saturday the man physically assaulted two police officers that were carrying out roadside checks of motorists and their vehicles on the Schouwburgplein in Kortrijk City Centre. The man refused to stop and extra police vehicles were called in to block his path. However, he drove around a police roadblock and eventually crashed his vehicle into the front of a building (photo above)

Police were able to overpower the errant motorist. However, during the struggle he bit off the little figure of one of the officers that was trying to detain him. A second police officer was slightly injured.

The Judicial Authorities say that the man is no stranger to them. He was question by an Examining Magistrate before being formally arrested on suspicion of deliberately assaulting and injuring a police officer and armed rebellion.