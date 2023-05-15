RWDM win promotion to the top-flight
Just 8 years since the club was re-launched, Racing White Daring Molenbeek (RWDM) have won promotion to Belgian football’s First Division, the Jupilier Pro League. A goal from Mickaël Biron on 25 minutes was enough to ensure that RWDM and not Beveren gained promotion.
The Edmond Machtens Stadium in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek was full to capacity for the final match of the season against the U-23 team of local rivals RSC Anderlecht, RSCA Futures.
Around 900 Anderlecht fans all attended the match and most of them remained on the terraces after the match to applaud the new Second Division Champions after the game.
RWDM were dominant during the first half with, in addition to Biron’s valid goal, two other goals being disallowed for offside. RSCA Futures’ chances were very few and far between.
The second half was a different story (nerves perhaps?) and the Anderlecht youngsters had several decent chances to equalise
With Beveren already having come back from a goal down to take the lead against Club Brugge’s U-23 side, this would have brought to an end to RWDM’s promotion dreams.
However, RWDM maintained their lead until the final whistle and a sigh of relief and outpouring of great joy filled the Edmond Machtens Stadium. RWDM had gained promotion and for the first time in 35 years there will three Brussels clubs in the First Division next season.
"Merci Thierry"
After the game fans celebrated with the players and staff and one man in particular was feted by fans: Thierry Dailly, the man that was there at the first meeting with fans to discuss a relaunch in January 2015 and has lead the lead from the bottom to the top flight in just 8 years. Although still Chairman of the club Thierry Dailly is only a minority shareholder.
Last year the American businessman John Textor invested in RWDM and currently holds an 80% stake. Mr Textor also owns Olympic Lyon (where he is Chairman), the English Premier League club Crystal Palace and clubs in Brazil and the United States.