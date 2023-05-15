Two people die and another person seriously injured in road accident at Heist-op-den-Berg

The accident happened on the Liersesteenweg, the main road between Heist-op-den-Berg and Lier (both Antwerp Province), on Sunday evening. The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash. The person that was seriously injured is the partner of one of the two people that died.

The Antwerp Judicial Authorities sent a road traffic accident investigation expert to the scene to ascertain the precise circumstances surrounding the crash. It is believed that the driver of one of the two vehicles became unwell and that led to them driving their car into the back of the vehicle in front.

The accident led to the closure of the Liersesteenweg for several hours on Sunday evening.