Wholesale gas price at lowest level in 1.5 years and this is reflected in consumers’ bills

For past few days the price of natural gas on the European wholesale gas market has been fluctuating at around 32 euro per megawatt/hour. The last time prices were at that level was back in December 2021. Moreover, the current wholesale gas price is around one tenth of what it was when gas prices peaked in August 2022. Since last August prices have been falling and since the start of this year the fall in gas prices has been more or less constant.

The fall in gas prices is due to several factors. First of all the mild winter served to curb demand. The strong reaction by European nations to the war in Ukraine has also played a role as has a big increase in supplies of LNG. This has meant that there are enough supplies to cope with demand and as a result the price of gas has returned to levels last seen in late 2021.