15-year-old girl seriously injured after being hit by a tram in Antwerp

At around 9:15 on Tuesday morning the girl was hit by a tram as she attempted to cross the tram line on the Bradabaan in Merksem. She probably didn’t hear or see the tram as she was crossing the track. The teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

However, her condition is not said to be life-threatening. Police have offered the tram driver victim support counselling. The accident caused disruption to tram services between the Merksem Park and Ride and the Gasthuishoeve tram stop for a time on Tuesday morning.