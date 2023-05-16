“Nuisance neighbour” 3M ordered to compensate family

During excavation work for the construction of Oosterweel Link PFAS contamination was found in the soil on land near to the 3M factory. PFAS caused a host of health issues. The members of the family that were plaintiffs in this case took blood tests to find out how much PFAS was in their blood. The test results showed that the PFAS levels in their blood were 100 times the level deemed to be safe. High levels of PFAS were also found in the soil at the family’s vegetable garden.

The family took their case to the Magistrates Courts and lodged a complaint against 3M under Article 3.101 of the Penal Code. This article refers to “excessive nuisance caused to neighbour’ and is usually used by people at their wits ends because of constantly barking dogs, noise nuisance from other sources and other forms of anti-social behaviour. However, here the “neighbour” is a big cooperation.

While the plaintiff did not have to prove that 3M was at fault, several conditions had to be met for them to be granted compensation. For example, they had to prove that they are indeed “neighbours” of the 3M plant. Secondly, they had to prove that the nuisance they had suffered was the attributable to their neighbour. If, as is the case here, this is proved the neighbour is obliged to “redress this”, in this case with a compensation payment.