European Commission revises up growth forecast for Belgium

The Commission’s latest forecasts for inflation and growth in 2024 are less optimistic than was the case in February. Economic growth in 2024 is now forecast to be 1.4% of GDP (down from a forecast of 1.6% in February). Meanwhile, inflation in Belgium in 2024 is now forecast to be 3.5% rather than the 2.7% inflation rate forecast by the European Commission in February.

Meanwhile, the budget deficit remains a major issue in Belgium. For this year the European Commission forecasts that Belgium will have a budget deficit of 5% (compared with 3.9% in 2022). The forecast for next year predicts only a modest fall to 4.7%.

As regards public debt, the forecast for Belgium for this year is 106.0%. In the EU only Greece (160.2%), Italy (140.4%), Spain (110.6%), France (109.6%) and Portugal (106.2%) have higher debt ratios.