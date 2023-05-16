Flemish pupils’ reading comprehension skills deteriorating

Every 5 years the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PRILS) looks at the reading comprehension performance of children in the fourth grade in schools in dozens of countries. In Flanders more than 6,700 students from 189 schools participated in the survey that was carried out in the spring of 2021.

The results of the PRILS study confirm the results of previous research. The standard of reading comprehension among fourth grade pupils was found to have dropped alarmingly in recent years.

For example, 6% of pupils failed to reach the lowest level of reading competence. This is double the percentage recorded in the previous survey in 2016 and a sixfold increase compared with 2006. Meanwhile, the percentage of pupils found to be “advanced readers” was just 3%, down from 7% in 2006. In 2006 49% of pupils surveyed were found to have a high level of reading competence. By 2021 this had fallen to 29%.