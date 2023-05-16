Price of petrol and diesel to rise from Wednesday
The Federal Economy Department has announced that the maximum price that filling stations can charge for petrol and diesel will go up from midnight.
The new maximum price for petrol 95 (E10) will rise by 1.4 eurocent to 1.745 euro/litre. The maximum price for petrol 98 (E5) will rise by 3.3 euro cent to 1.944 euro/litre.
The price of diesel (B7) is set to rise too, by 1,7 eurocent to a maximum price of 1.722 euro/litre.
Those that heat their homes with heating oil will all have to pay more to fill up their tanks. From Wednesday the maximum price for a litre of heating oil for orders in excess of 2,000 litres will rise by 1 eurocent to 0.8128 euro/litre.