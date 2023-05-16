Price of petrol and diesel to rise from Wednesday

The new maximum price for petrol 95 (E10) will rise by 1.4 eurocent to 1.745 euro/litre. The maximum price for petrol 98 (E5) will rise by 3.3 euro cent to 1.944 euro/litre.

The price of diesel (B7) is set to rise too, by 1,7 eurocent to a maximum price of 1.722 euro/litre.

Those that heat their homes with heating oil will all have to pay more to fill up their tanks. From Wednesday the maximum price for a litre of heating oil for orders in excess of 2,000 litres will rise by 1 eurocent to 0.8128 euro/litre.