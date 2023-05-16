What should you do if you receive a damaged parcel?

If you order a parcel and it arrives damaged, you as a consumer are entitled to compensation. However, it is not the courier company or the post office that is liable, but the sender of the parcel. As a customer you have a sales agreement with the company or individual that has sold you the goods and not with the postal worker or the courier.

The law is very clear: if a parcel arrives containing damaged goods you as a customer are entitled to a full refund or a parcel containing replacement goods that are undamaged.

The Ombudswoman for the postal and courier services Katelijne Exelmans is currently receiving a growing number of complaints about parcels that are not properly packed. Ms Exelmans told VRT News that "We mainly mediate in cases where there is a dispute about whether a parcel had been packed well enough. The sender is responsible for whether a parcel is packed properly."