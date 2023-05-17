Belgium offers to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s,

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been asking the West to supply him with fighter jets to help his country’s war effort for some time. President Zelenskyy’s request had fallen on deaf ears. However, now the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte are in the process of forging an international coalition to provide Ukraine with fighter jets.

Belgium is prepared to participate in the coalition. However, the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo made it clear that Belgium would not be lending Ukraine any of our F-16 fighter jets as they are needed for the protection of the airspace above the Benelux and for NATO operation above the Baltic States. Instead, Mr De Croo's offices says that the Belgian Air Force will train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.