Birth rate down 4.3% in 2022
According to figures released by the Flemish Public Health, Welfare and Family Minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat), 63,686 births were registered in Flanders last year. This is 2,874 fewer than in 2021 and is a fall of 4.3%.
The birth rate fell most sharply in East Flanders (-5.7%) and Antwerp Province (-5.4%). As in was the case previous years, more boys were born than girls in 2022. The fall in the birth rate follows a rise of 4.6% in the number of babies born in Flanders in 2021. This was the sharpest rise in the number of babies born in our region in 20 years. During the past decade there has been a general downward trend in the number of babies born here in Flanders.
The figures for 2022 show that the peak in the birth rate in 2021 was indeed an exception. However, Ms Crevits says that early indications show that the number of births will increase again this year.
Down in all 5 provinces
In 2022 the birth rate fell in all 5 Flemish provinces. The fall was greatest in East Flanders (-5.7%) and Antwerp Province (-5.4%). In Flemish Brabant 4% fewer babies were born last year than 2021. Meanwhile, the number of births fell by 2.6% in West Flanders and 1.6% in Limburg Province.
As in previous years, more boys (51.2%) than girls (48.8%) were born in Flanders in 2022. The new figures also confirm a trend that has been on-going on for some time. The average age of mothers giving birth is increasing. In 2015 47.7% of all newborn babies had a mother younger than 30 years old. In 2022 40.4% of the mothers of newborn babies were under 30.
Meanwhile, the percentage of newborn babies whose mother is between 35 and 40 increased from 14.9% to 16.1% between 2020 and 2022. The percentage of babies born to a mother that is not a Belgian national also increased to 22.5%. This figure is highest in Antwerp Province (27.6%) and lowest in West Flanders (17.6%).