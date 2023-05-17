Birth rate down 4.3% in 2022

In 2022 the birth rate fell in all 5 Flemish provinces. The fall was greatest in East Flanders (-5.7%) and Antwerp Province (-5.4%). In Flemish Brabant 4% fewer babies were born last year than 2021. Meanwhile, the number of births fell by 2.6% in West Flanders and 1.6% in Limburg Province.

As in previous years, more boys (51.2%) than girls (48.8%) were born in Flanders in 2022. The new figures also confirm a trend that has been on-going on for some time. The average age of mothers giving birth is increasing. In 2015 47.7% of all newborn babies had a mother younger than 30 years old. In 2022 40.4% of the mothers of newborn babies were under 30.

Meanwhile, the percentage of newborn babies whose mother is between 35 and 40 increased from 14.9% to 16.1% between 2020 and 2022. The percentage of babies born to a mother that is not a Belgian national also increased to 22.5%. This figure is highest in Antwerp Province (27.6%) and lowest in West Flanders (17.6%).