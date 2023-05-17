Discount grant vouchers for energy-efficient appliances to be scrapped on 30 June

The discount grant voucher will also be scrapped from 30 June and the Flemish Energy and Climate Agency is now calling on those that are currently entitled to the voucher that can be used to purchase an energy efficient appliance from the vendor of their choice to apply while they still can. The vouchers are valid for two years. They can be used to purchase a freezer or fridge with energy label D or better, a washing machine that has an energy label C or better or a tumble dryer with an energy performance label A++ or better.

Those that are entitled to the discount vouchers can apply to up to 4 per household. Applications can be made in writing or via the website of the grid management company Fluvius (in Dutch and French).