Federal, regional and European elections to be held on Sunday 9 June 2024

Under European law the European elections take place every 5 years during the same period of the year that the first European elections were held back in 1979. This means that the elections always take place during the 23rd week of the year. In 2024 the 23rd week of the year starts on Monday 3 June and ends on Sunday 9 June.

As Portugal celebrates Portugal Day on 10 of June and the authorities in Lisbon had asked the European Union to hold next year's European Elections at the end of May as they fear a low turnout due to the long weekend. However, the current Swedish EU presidency was unable to find agreement on an alternative date among the 27 EU member starts and the Portuguese have been forced to accept elections in the days just prior to Portugal Day. The decision to hold the European elections from 6 to 9 June will be officially approved next week.

As the Belgian constitution states that the regional and federal elections take place on the same day as the European elections the decision means that Belgians will vote for their European, federal and regional MPs on Sunday 9 June 2024. We will go to the polls twice next year as the municipal and provincial council elections will be held on 13 October 2024.