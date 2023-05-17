Second VUB professor accused of transgressive behaviour

An internal investigation has been launched after the university received complaints about transgressive behaviour by the professor. The university is refusing to comment further about the investigation or about the nature of the allegations made as long as the investigation is still ongoing.

VUB’s spokewoman Nathalie Vlaemynck told VRT News that "We want to make every effort to tackle transgressive behaviour. Each report is examined and the plaintiff given support so that they don’t feel alone. In this way we want to make it clear that there is no place for transgressive behaviour at our university. This new approach ensures that transgressive behaviour past and present comes to light. This is why there are currently several investigations under way”.

Earlier this month it emerged that the university had opened an investigation into the burnout expert Professor Elke van Hoof. Several members of her research team had resigned over issues including excessive workload. They also had lodged a complaint against Professor Van Hoof alleging transgressive behaviour.